Davies allowed a run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings versus Cleveland on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

The only run against Davies came in the sixth inning on an Amed Rosario RBI double. The 28-year-old Davies had an inconsistent start to the season, but he's allowed just three runs (two earned) in 16.1 innings across his last three starts. The right-hander has a 5.60 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 22:21 K:BB in 35.1 innings overall. He's projected to face Washington next week.