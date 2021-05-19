Davies allowed three runs across five innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Nationals. He gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out one.

Davies turned in a so-so performance, as he wasn't able to miss a ton of Washington bats, which has been a theme this season. The righty now has just 23 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched to go along with a 5.58 ERA. Those numbers aren't going to grab the attention of fantasy managers, and they're a ways off from the 2.73 ERA and 8.2 K/9 Davies posted for San Diego last season. He'll look for better results and a return to the win column his next time out Sunday against the Cardinals.