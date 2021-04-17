Davies (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one in four innings as he was charged with the loss Friday against Atlanta.

Davies was sharp in his Cubs debut, but he's struggled in each of his last two starts. He was able to limit his run production slightly better than he did in his last outing, but he still allowed 10 baserunners prior to his removal. Through his first three starts, Davies has posted a 10.32 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in 11.1 innings. The right-hander will attempt to turn things around at home against the Mets on Wednesday.