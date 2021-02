Davies could be the No. 3 starter behind Kyle Hendricks and Jake Arrieta to start the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Davies was shipped to Chicago in December in the trade that sent Yu Darvish to San Diego. The Cubs have also parted ways with Jon Lester and Jose Quintana this offseason, so Davies will certainly have an opportunity to seize a prominent role with the Cubs. The 28-year-old posted a strong 2.73 ERA and 1.07 across 69.1 innings last season.