Davies (1-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Pirates.

Davies was sharp in his Cubs debut facing a weak Pirates lineup. He cruised through five scoreless innings before allowing a two-run home run to Collin Moran in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old provides consistent quality starts despite not having high strikeout totals. The Cubs will rely heavily on him this year since parting ways with Jon Lester and Jose Quintana in the offseason.