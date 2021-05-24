Davies took a no-decision Sunday against St. Louis, pitching five innings and allowing no runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in a 2-1 win.

Davies labored a bit by surrendering multiple base runners in three different innings but was able to prevent the big blow and keep the Cardinals off the board. The righty only needed 71 pitches to get through five innings and most likely had at least one more inning in him, but manager David Ross opted to pinch-hit for Davies in the top of the sixth, ending his night. After a rough April Davies has been much better in May, allowing five runs across five starts.