Davies allowed five runs on six hits across 3.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Monday against Atlanta. He walked four and struck out four.

Davies probably deserved his third loss of the season, but Atlanta starter Charlie Morton also allowed five runs, taking Davies off the hook. Other than not taking the loss, it was otherwise another poor performance for the righty, who has an abysmal 9.47 ERA after five starts. It's a far cry from the 2.73 ERA Davies posted in 2020, and considering he's part of the return Chicago received for Yu Darvish, he'll need to pitch a lot better to endear himself to Cubs fans and fantasy managers. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Reds.