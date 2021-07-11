Davies (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings, taking the loss versus St. Louis on Saturday.

This was the third straight start Davies didn't work into the sixth inning after doing so in his four previous outings. He mostly settled in after allowing an RBI single to Matt Carpenter in the first inning, but Paul Goldschmidt took him deep in the fifth. Tyler O'Neill followed with a single, and reliever Adam Morgan allowed him to score on a Tommy Edman home run. Davies' ERA ticked up to 4.37 with a 1.45 WHIP and 59:48 K:BB across 92.2 innings this year. He's alternated between strong and poor stretches, so he'll probably welcome the All-Star break to get some additional rest.