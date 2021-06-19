Davies (4-4) allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks with just two strikeouts across six innings, taking the loss versus Miami on Friday.

Davies' run of dominant pitching came to a halt with a stinker Friday. He allowed multiple home runs in a start for the first time this year, giving up a grand slam to Adam Duvall and a three-run blast to Jon Berti in the contest. The right-hander's ERA ballooned from 4.01 to 4.66, and he now has an unsightly 45:36 K:BB across 73.1 innings this year. Davies lines up for his next start versus the Dodgers next week.