Davies (5-5) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks over four innings as the Cubs were downed 2-1 by the Brewers. He struck out six.

The right-hander needed 84 pitches (47 strikes) to record only 12 outs, and while Davies was once again tough to make solid contact against, the results weren't quite as impressive as his last time out when he helped no-hit the Dodgers. He'll take a 4.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 55:44 K:BB through 83.1 innings into his next outing.