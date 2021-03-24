Davies is expected to begin the season as the Cubs' No. 3 pitcher, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Hendricks was officially named the Opening Day starter Tuesday, and Jake Arrieta has slotted in second all spring, so Davies figures to be third out the gate against the Pirates on April 4. The righty was solid for the Padres last year, registering a 2.73 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 63 strikeouts across 69.1 innings. Like Hendricks, Davies doesn't overpower hitters, but he can still be an effective fantasy pitcher due to good ratios and win potential.