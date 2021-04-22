Davies allowed two earned runs on five hits across across four innings and did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 16-4 win over the Mets. He walked two and struck out two.

Davies got more than enough run support, but he couldn't last five innings to qualify for the win. The righty continued a trend of not going very deep into games, as he's now pitched four innings or fewer in three straight starts. Davies is 0-2 during the stretch, and he has an unsightly 8.80 ERA for the season. He'll look to pitch a little better in his next scheduled outing Monday against Atlanta.