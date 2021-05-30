Davies didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cubs after giving up one run on two hits and two walks while fanning three across five innings.

Davies ended just three outs away from what would've been his second quality start of the campaign, but he has pitched six or more innings just once all year long so he's never expected to pitch too deep into games. The right-hander has been impressive of late, though, allowing one or fewer runs in five of his last six outings and posting a 1.74 ERA in that stretch. His next start is scheduled for next week on the road against the Giants.