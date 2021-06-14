Davies (4-3) picked up the win over the Cardinals on Sunday after pitching 6.2 shutout innings and allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Davies was dominant yet again as he led the Cubs to a series sweep over the Cardinals on Sunday night. He allowed his first base runner after retiring the first 13 batters and eventually saw his day come to a close in the sixth once the Cardinals got two men on base. The 28-year-old had a 9.47 ERA over five starts in April but since owns a 1.86 ERA and 29:18 K:BB over 48.1 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling in a home start against the Marlins during the week.