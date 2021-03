Davies pitched three scoreless innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Rangers. He walked one and didn't have any strikeouts.

Through two starts this spring, Davies has pitched five scoreless innings with no hits allowed. He pitched well in 2020, posting a 2.73 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 12 starts (69.1 innings) for the Padres, and while the 28-year-old is not the flashiest name out there, he could be in line for continued success in his first season with the Cubs.