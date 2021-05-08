Davies (2-2) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out one in seven scoreless innings to earn the win against the Pirates on Friday.

Davies put together his first scoreless outing as a Cub on Friday, and he picked up his first win since his season debut April 4. Even though the right-hander only struck out one batter against the Pirates, he's now allowed just two runs (one earned) in 11 innings across his last two starts. Davies tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road Wednesday against Cleveland.