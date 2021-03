Davies pitched two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners. He walked one and struck out two.

Davies looked good in his team debut, recording his six outs without allowing a hit. The 28-year-old seems to be in line to serve as the Cubs' No. 3 starter this season. Davies posted a sub-3.60 ERA the past two years, so he could be a decent fantasy option, though he doesn't offer a ton of strikeouts.