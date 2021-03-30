Davies allowed one run on two hits and two walks across 3.1 innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Davies finishes spring training with a 1.08 ERA, and the righty looks ready to contribute for the Cubs and fantasy mangers. While the righty doesn't rack up strikeouts, he can still be an effective starter, which he proved with his 2.73 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 12 starts for the Padres last season. Davies is expected to start the year as Chicago's No. 3 starter behind Kyle Hendricks and Jake Arrieta.