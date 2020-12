Davies has been traded to Cubs along with four prospects in exchange for Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Davies is coming off a solid year in which he logged a 2.73 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 69.1 innings for the Padres. With Darvish headed to San Diego, and southpaws Jon Lester and Jose Quintana currently testing free agency, the Cubs are likely hoping that Davies can slot in near the top of their rotation alongside Kyle Hendricks in 2021.