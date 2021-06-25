Davies (5-4) won Thursday's 4-0 game against the Dodgers, throwing six innings and allowing only 5 walks with four strikeouts.

Davies pitched the first six innings of what was a combined no-hitter for Chicago against a formidable Los Angeles roster. The five walks are a season high and all of them came in the first four innings, but Davies ended strong by retiring nine straight Dodgers. It was an excellent rebound from his previous start against Miami and he'll look to carry the momentum forward next week in Milwaukee.