Davies pitched 4.2 innings against Colorado in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander threw 47 of 72 pitched for strikes but was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning. He hasn't earned a win since July 23, going 0-4 with two no-decisions over his past six starts. Over that span, he has posted a troublesome 7.53 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. Davies will try to find his way back into the win column when he next takes the mound, which is likely to be next week at Minnesota.