Davies (1-1) allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks while fanning two across 1.2 innings Saturday against the Pirates. He was tagged with the loss.

Davies pitched 5.2 innings in his Cubs debut and earned a win against the Pirates, but he was roughed up by the same Pittsburgh team he dominated one week ago -- he couldn't even get out of the second inning after allowing all seven of his runs during the second frame. Davies will try to put this outing behind him quickly since his next start is scheduled for April 16 at home against the Braves.