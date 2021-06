Davies (2-3) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Giants after allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while fanning four across 4.1 innings.

Davies ended a streak of his six straight outings allowing three or fewer runs, and he also failed to complete at least five innings since the beginning of May, so this was certainly an outing he'd like to forget as soon as possible. His next scheduled start is set for next week on the road against the Padres.