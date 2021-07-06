Davies allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus Philadelphia on Monday.

While the Cubs lost 13-3, Davies actually had a fairly effective start. The two runs he allowed came on solo home runs by Andrew Knapp and Didi Gregorius in the third and fourth innings. The right-hander has now allowed four runs across his last 15 innings spanning three starts. He has a 4.28 ERA with a troubling 1.42 WHIP and 56:46 K:BB in 88.1 innings overall. Davies' next start lines up for this weekend's series versus St. Louis.