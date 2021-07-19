Davies allowed two earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings on Sunday in the loss to the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Davies managed to surrender just two runs, but it could have been much worse. He stranded the bases loaded with no outs after a run scored in the fourth frame and found himself stuck in another bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning. Davies walked another four batters, continuing his streak for worst BB/9 among qualifying pitchers in all of baseball with a 4.8. Sunday was his sixth start where he walked more batters than he struck out. The 28-year-old carries a 4.35 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP in 97.1 innings this season.