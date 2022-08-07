site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-zach-mckinstry-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McKinstry is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
McKinstry is 1-for-14 with six strikeouts through his first five games with Chicago and will head to the bench Sunday. Nick Madrigal will start at the keystone in the series finale versus Miami.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read