McKinstry will start at second base and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Mets.

McKinstry will pick up his third straight start at the keystone and out of the table-setting spot, replacing the injured Nick Madrigal (groin). Though the lefty-hitting McKinstry is coming off one of the best games of his young career -- a four-hit performance in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Giants -- he'll still likely head to the bench or plummet to the bottom of the order against left-handed pitching.