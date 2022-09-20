McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

The Cubs fell 10-3, though McKinstry did his job from the leadoff spot. The 27-year-old is still only batting .208 this season, so despite getting some opportunities atop the Chicago lineup, he hasn't been a consistent fantasy option. Nico Hoerner (triceps) and Nick Madrigal (groin) should be the team's primary middle infield options in 2023 when both are healthy, with McKinstry possibly around in a reserve role.