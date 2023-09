Hope slashed .286/.419/.543 with three home runs, three steals and 13 strikeouts in 11 games in the Arizona Complex League.

Hope received $400,000 after the Cubs snagged him in the 11th round of this year's draft. A lefty-hitting outfielder who is pretty raw at the plate, Hope boasts plus raw power and elite speed, so there's a lot of upside here if he can improve his swing decisions and mechanics (59.1 percent groundball rate).