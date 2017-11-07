Curt Casali: Elects free agency
Casali was outrighted off the Rays' 40-man roster and elected to become a free agent, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 28-year-old backstop failed to break camp with the Rays and appeared in just nine major-league games last season. Casali has compiled an unremarkable .199/.285/.385 line in 161 games with the Rays over the last four years, so he'll likely be forced to settle for a minor-league deal in the offseason.
More News
-
Rays' Curt Casali: Goes deep in finale•
-
Rays' Curt Casali: Starting Friday•
-
Rays' Curt Casali: Optioned to minors•
-
Rays' Curt Casali: Blasts first homer of spring in Tuesday blowout•
-
Rays' Curt Casali: Part of backstop platoon until Wilson Ramos is healthy•
-
Rays' Curt Casali: On base four times in season-ending win•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...