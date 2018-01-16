Casali has been released by the Angels and is now a free agent, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Casali originally signed a minor-league deal with the Angels earlier in the winter, but the 29-year-old was granted his release after the team signed Rene Rivera, all but ending his chances of making the Opening Day roster. He'll now look to catch on elsewhere, though given his paltry .199/.285/.385 slash-line with the Rays over the past four seasons, it will likely be another minor-league deal.