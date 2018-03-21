Casali was released by the Rangers on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Casali has now been released by three teams this offseason, first by the Rays in November, then the Angels in January and now the Rangers. The 29-year-old owns a career .199/.285/.385 slash line over parts of four major-league seasons. He's probably good enough to latch on somewhere on another minor-league deal and could see another brief stint in the majors, though he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset even if he stumbles into unexpected playing time.