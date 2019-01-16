Granderson fully intends to continue his playing career in 2019, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Granderson is set to turn 38 years old in March and doesn't offer much defensive value these days, but he was still a major weapon against right-handed pitching in 2018, slashing .247/.355/.444 (119 wRC+) across 375 plate appearances with the Blue Jays and Brewers. He shouldn't have much trouble landing a minor-league deal or one-year contract later this winter once some of the bigger free agents have come off the board.

