Curtis Granderson: Plans to keep playing
Granderson fully intends to continue his playing career in 2019, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Granderson is set to turn 38 years old in March and doesn't offer much defensive value these days, but he was still a major weapon against right-handed pitching in 2018, slashing .247/.355/.444 (119 wRC+) across 375 plate appearances with the Blue Jays and Brewers. He shouldn't have much trouble landing a minor-league deal or one-year contract later this winter once some of the bigger free agents have come off the board.
More News
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Snaps cold streak•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Scores three times in victory•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Falls double shy of cycle•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Making team debut•
-
Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Sent to Milwaukee•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Reduced starts going forward•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...