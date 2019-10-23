Play

Johnson was released by the Rockies on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Johnson spent the majority of the season compiling a 5.63 ERA with Triple-A Albuquerque, and he didn't fare much better in his 28 major-league appearances with a 5.04 ERA and 1.68 WHIP. According to Harding, the 30-year-old is expected to continue his career in Japan.

