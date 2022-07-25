The Diamondbacks released Keuchel on Friday.
As anticipated, Keuchel wasn't claimed off waivers after Arizona designated him for assignment Wednesday. Since Keuchel wasn't going to be receptive to a minor-league assignment, Arizona elected to cut ties with the veteran southpaw entirely, allowing him to explore his options elsewhere. The 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner may be running out of chances in the big leagues, given that he's pitched to a 6.05 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 212.2 innings over 42 starts between the White Sox and Diamondbacks over the past two seasons.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Bounced from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Lit up in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Bounces back with quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Lovullo noncommittal on next start•
-
Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Struggles in Colorado•
-
Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start•