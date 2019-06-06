Dallas Keuchel: Braves emerge as frontrunners
The Braves have emerged as frontrunners to sign Keuchel, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
It was reported earlier in the week that the Yankees were favorites to sign Keuchel, but Feinsand reports that the Braves have recently made a strong push for the left-hander. With the 2019 first-year player draft complete, whichever team ends up signing Keuchel -- Atlanta and New York appear to be the most likely landing spots -- will no longer be forced to forfeit a draft pick.
