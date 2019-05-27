Dallas Keuchel: Drawing interest from Yankees

Keuchel has been throwing simulated games every five days at Newport Beach, and New York sent one of its scouts to view his latest throwing session, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Though this isn't uncommon for a team to do, it's worth noting that the Yankees are looking at Keuchel as June 2 approaches, at which point teams won't be penalized a draft pick for signing the southpaw. Expect Keuchel to draw a lot more interest from other teams around the league at the beginning of June.