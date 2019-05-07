Dallas Keuchel: Holding out for fair value
Keuchel said Monday that he's content to remain a free agent while he pursues what he perceives to be a fair contract for his services, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports. "If you would've asked me on the first day of free agency, I would have said no way I'd be here on May 6," Keuchel said. "I told [agent Scott Boras] 'no' on numerous deals because it's about principle. It's about fair market value. And I wasn't getting that."
Keuchel didn't specify the exact terms he's seeking for his contract, but the lefty workhorse is presumably aiming for a multi-year deal after posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 204.2 innings in 2018. With the season already more than a month old, it's unclear if any teams are eager to extend him more than a one-year offer, especially since Keuchel would likely need additional time after signing to get his arm conditioned for a starter's workload. Another obstacle in Keuchel potentially finding a home is that any team that signs him -- Houston excluded -- would have to extend draft-pick compensation to the Astros. With that in mind, there's a real possibility that Keuchel remains unsigned until at least June 2, when interested parties would no longer have to forfeit a draft pick.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...