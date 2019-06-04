Dallas Keuchel: May land with New York

The Yankees have recently emerged as the favorites to sign Keuchel, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

New York and Atlanta were thought to be in the same boat with their offers Tuesday morning, per Feinsand, though it now looks as though the Yankees are close to finalizing a deal with the former Cy Young winner. With the 2019 first-year player draft now underway, the team that ultimately lands Keuchel will no longer have to forfeit a draft pick.