Dallas Keuchel: Not close to signing
Keuchel isn't particularly close to signing with any team, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
It's not completely surprising that Keuchel would take some time to find a suitor, as the lefty's valuation of himself as a recent Cy Young winner likely differs from those of front offices, who see him as a 31-year-old with a fastball that sits in the high 80s. Still, to see him still sitting at home in early March with no particularly strong rumors is unexpected. At this point, he may wind up signing a short-term deal with a contender that loses a starter to injury. There's a risk that his start to the regular season is delayed if he can't find a spot soon.
