The Rangers released Keuchel on Sunday.
His release became official shortly after the Rangers designated him for assignment earlier Sunday. Keuchel has now been cut three times this season after posting a collective 9.20 ERA and 2.06 WHIP in 60.2 innings across 14 starts with the White Sox, Diamondbacks and Rangers. At this stage of the season, the 34-year-old lefty is unlikely to catch on elsewhere, and he'll have to settle for a minor-league deal this offseason if he intends to keep his career going in 2023.