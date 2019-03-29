Dallas Keuchel: Ready to contribute immediately

Keuchel is throwing 95-pitch simulated games every five days, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

It's remarkable that Keuchel still hasn't found a new home, but he should be ready to make an impact almost immediately upon signing with a team based on his current throwing regimen. "We are in discussion with a number of clubs," stated Keuchel's agent, Scott Boras.

More News
Our Latest Stories