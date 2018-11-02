Dallas Keuchel: Receives qualifying offer
Keuchel was issued the $17.9 million qualifying offer from Houston on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
As expected, the Astros will look to keep the left-hander under contract for another season after he finished with a 3.74 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 34 starts in 2018. Keuchel will have 10 days to decide whether to accept the offer or become a free agent.
More News
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Tabbed as Game 3 starter•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Throws three innings as planned•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Will throw three innings•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Starting second game Saturday•
-
Astros' Dallas Keuchel: Expected to be limited Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...