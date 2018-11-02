Dallas Keuchel: Receives qualifying offer

Keuchel was issued the $17.9 million qualifying offer from Houston on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

As expected, the Astros will look to keep the left-hander under contract for another season after he finished with a 3.74 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 34 starts in 2018. Keuchel will have 10 days to decide whether to accept the offer or become a free agent.