The Red Sox released Altavilla on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Altavilla has spent all season working his way back from an undisclosed injury, and he made his way up to High-A ball, allowing three runs in seven innings with Greenville during his assignment. He'll now hit the open market and look to latch on with another franchise as organizational depth. Altavilla hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021.
