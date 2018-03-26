Dan Jennings: Released by Rays
Jennings was released by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
By releasing Jennings, the Rays will only have to pay a quarter of his $2.375-million salary. The 30-year-old lefty has been a competent reliever for several years, with an ERA under 4 in each of his six major-league seasons, though his 4.72 FIP last year could be cause for concern. Jennings is more than just a lefty specialist, as he's allowed a slightly higher wOBA to lefties (.307) than righties (.300) over his career. He could latch on somewhere in a middle-relief role but is unlikely to get near the top of a closer depth chart, leaving him with little appeal in most fantasy leagues.
