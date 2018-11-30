Dan Jennings: Set for free agency
Jennings will not be tendered a contract for the 2019 season from Milwaukee, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
The Brewers have decided to move on after just one season from Jennings, during which he recorded a 3.22 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 6.3 K/9 across 72 appearances. The left-hander was somewhat of a forgotten man in the team's bullpen as manager Craig Counsell only utilized him for a total of 17 innings after the All-Star break due to the varying degrees of success from his other relievers. Jennings will likely be able to find a new home and serve as a quality option against left-handed hitting for another organization in 2019.
