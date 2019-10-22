Straily elected free agency Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The veteran has parts of eight big-league seasons under his belt but will almost certainly be looking for a minor-league deal this winter. In 47.2 innings for the Orioles last season, he struggled to a 9.82 ERA while striking out just 14.0 percent of opposing batters.

