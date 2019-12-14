Straily signed a contract with the Lotte Giants of the KBO on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Straily struggled mightily with the Orioles a season ago, accruing a 9.82 ERA and 1.99 WHIP with a 33:22 K:BB over 47.2 frames. He'll look to resurrect his career overseas, and could return to Major League Baseball if he finds success in Korea.