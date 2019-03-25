Marlins president of baseball operations Mike Hill confirmed Monday that Straily was released by the team rather than designated for assignment, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Though Straily was due only $5 million in salary, the Marlins apparently couldn't find any teams willing to take on the right-hander via trade after shopping him around the open market. Now that the 30-year-old is officially a free agent, he shouldn't have trouble finding work elsewhere after turning in a cumulative 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 across 56 starts with the Marlins the past two seasons. It's possible that a team in need of extra starting-pitching depth even extends Straily the opportunity to fill a back-end rotation spot right away, though it likely wouldn't come with much job security.