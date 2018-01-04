Daniel Bard: Retires from baseball
Bard will hang up his cleats and retire from professional baseball prior to the 2018 season, SB Nation's Chris Cotillo reports.
Bard had been toiling around in the minor leagues for the past few years and was working toward a comeback to the majors that never quite materialized. The 32-year-old was a quality reliever for the Red Sox near the beginning of this decade, and last pitched in the big leagues for the club in 2013. Recently, Bard pitched for Double-A Springfield within the Cardinals' system in 2017, but was released by the team in late May. He will call it a career after playing in over 200 games in the majors, posting a 3.67 ERA and accumulating 252 strikeouts.
